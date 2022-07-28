Analyzing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.78% -18.85% -9.87% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.15%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.37 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -14.75 Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 223.05 -$28.08 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, VTRAC lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne, and other skin conditions. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.