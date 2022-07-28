Analyzing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 2 2 0 2.50 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zhihu and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 405.51%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -49.35% -23.37% -18.42% Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million 1.86 -$203.82 million ($0.41) -3.32 Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.19 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

Zhihu beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

