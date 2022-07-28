Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.12% 14.67% BE Semiconductor Industries 37.06% 45.38% 24.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and BE Semiconductor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.93 $119.41 million $0.61 39.16 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 4.17 $334.13 million $3.96 12.88

Analyst Recommendations

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. BE Semiconductor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00 BE Semiconductor Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.94%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Risk & Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

