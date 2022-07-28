Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Sempra has set its FY22 guidance at $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.60-9.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %
SRE stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.
Sempra Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
