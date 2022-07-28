Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Sempra has set its FY22 guidance at $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.60-9.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

SRE stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.