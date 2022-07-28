Guardant Health (GH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guardant Health Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of GH stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.