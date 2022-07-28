Guardant Health (GH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.