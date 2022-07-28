Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Critical Contrast

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.64 -$254.52 million ($6.87) -1.65 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.68% -71.89% -25.58% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.45%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

