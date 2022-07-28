Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MD opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
