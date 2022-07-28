Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MD opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

