CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$49.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.44.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$22.41 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$666.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.7171951 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

