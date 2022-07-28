AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.05.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 82,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$516,467.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,823,685.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

