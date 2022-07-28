Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$195.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) received a C$195.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$199.73.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.1 %

BYD stock opened at C$155.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.60. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

