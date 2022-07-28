CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.61.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.98 and a 1 year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5949437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

