TD Securities Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 87.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 15.7 %

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$314.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.