Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. In other news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

