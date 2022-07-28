Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN opened at C$14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0669944 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.