Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.46.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.17. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.235553 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.