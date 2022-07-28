Scotiabank Trims Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Target Price to C$43.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE GCG.A opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$46.70. The stock has a market cap of C$794.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

