Analyzing Gold Reserve (GDRZF) and Its Peers

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 529 2890 3675 78 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gold Reserve and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Gold Reserve’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -118.13% 1.50% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -8.00 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -8,921.79

Gold Reserve’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Reserve competitors beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.