Scotiabank Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

Finning International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$26.69 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.89 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.8221954 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

