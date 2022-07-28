Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$38.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBLY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$20.65 and a 12 month high of C$40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

