Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.35.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

