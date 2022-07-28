HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLS opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

