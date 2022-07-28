ATB Capital Lowers High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target to C$11.00

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

High Tide Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.