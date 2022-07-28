Scotiabank Cuts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.60.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.10.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.0136205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

