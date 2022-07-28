Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target Cut to €16.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.27) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

