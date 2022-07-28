Credit Suisse Group Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.48.

TSE:INE opened at C$18.59 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

