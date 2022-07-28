North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$431.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,231.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$934,858.56. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Insiders have bought a total of 706,200 shares of company stock worth $10,818,008 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

