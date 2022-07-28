JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 230

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 888 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.14 ($6.59).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.47. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($5.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £636.92 million and a P/E ratio of 951.33.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

