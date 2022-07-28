Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $31.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $604.58.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $467.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.23. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

