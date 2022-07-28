Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
NTUS stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
