Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

NTUS stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Natus Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Natus Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

