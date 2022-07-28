NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,344,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200,465 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

