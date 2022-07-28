Stephens Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

