easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 490 ($5.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650.25 ($7.83).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 390.70 ($4.71) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.73.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

