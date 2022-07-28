Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$36.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
