Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,929.27

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,929.27 ($35.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,022 ($36.41). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,014 ($36.31), with a volume of 107,828 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.98) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,527 ($42.49).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,899.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.45.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.