NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.48

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.48 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 208.10 ($2.51). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.49), with a volume of 465,369 shares.

NCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £641.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,900.00.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

