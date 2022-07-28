Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.84

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.84 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.39). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.36), with a volume of 47,153 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.84. The firm has a market cap of £215.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

