Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.88

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $31.12. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 391,810 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 314,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.