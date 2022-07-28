Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.50

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $58.29. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 39,233 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
See Also
