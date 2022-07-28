Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.50

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $58.29. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 39,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

