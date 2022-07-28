iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 554.3% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 61,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of UAE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend
