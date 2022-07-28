CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 4,137.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

