DA Davidson Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.