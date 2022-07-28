Brokers Issue Forecasts for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $148.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

