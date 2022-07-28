Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NWL opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

