DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $9,803,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

