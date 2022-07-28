Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

