Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.16) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €26.50 ($27.04) to €21.30 ($21.73) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

