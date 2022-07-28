Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $156.09, but opened at $149.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 12,429 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

