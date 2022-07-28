Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $156.09, but opened at $149.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 12,429 shares traded.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zscaler Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.