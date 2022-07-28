Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price to C$45.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

