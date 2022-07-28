Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Raised to CHF 62 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.