StockNews.com Upgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Buy

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMX. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $311,181,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 1,041,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

