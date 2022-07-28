StockNews.com Upgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Buy

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMX. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
FMX opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $89.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $311,181,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 1,041,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 845,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
